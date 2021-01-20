POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Musicians struggle to survive on streaming royalties | Money Talks
The live music industry continues to be severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It's left many artists relying on income from streaming sites like Spotify. But despite racking up thousands of plays, royalty rates of around a third of a cent per stream mean many are struggling to survive. Now campaigners at 'Broken Record' in the UK and 'Justice at Spotify' in America, are fighting to increase royalties and reform the streaming economy. Oliver Regan has more. #StreamingRevenues #LiveMusicians #Spotify
January 20, 2021
