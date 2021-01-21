POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU-China relations: What’s going on?
26:00
World
EU-China relations: What’s going on?
Joe Biden wants pressure put on China, when the EU appears to be doing just the opposite. So why would the EU do this? Is it purely economic, or is the strategy not to isolate China and work quietly for change? This is RT Guests: Weinian Hu Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels Kerry Brown Director of the Lau China Institute at King's College, London Yan Bennett Assistant Director of the Paul and Marcia Wythes Center on Contemporary China at Princeton University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?