A New Era in US-Israel Relations

After ordering 780 new Israeli settlement homes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared quote: 'We're here to stay, we're continuing to build the land of Israel.' During Donald Trump's four-year term, Netanyahu ordered the construction of 27-thousand homes, likely emboldened after Trump threw aside decades of US diplomacy when he declared the settlements no longer breached international law. But with Joe Biden in the Oval Office, is Netanyahu's carte blanche support from Washington at an end? In addition to being an early foreign policy test for the new US administration, this latest expansion in occupied territory could further undermine the prospect of a viable two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Guests Osamah Khalil History Professor of US Foreign Relations at Syracuse University Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director of Israel's Likud Party. Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem