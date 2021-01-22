World Share

Egyptians are using horses to help children with special needs

Horseback riding is used to help children with autism develop their social skills in Egypt as practitioners say equine therapy has been proven to be beneficial for children with special needs. #horses - Also available on TRT World - Ever wanted to have your say even if it wasn't about the subjects that dominate the world's headlines. Only on 'Tell Me' TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu will explore and debate.​ 👉 http://trt.world/f12n