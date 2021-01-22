POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's BiP Gains as Millions Leave WhatsApp
WhatsApp recently gave a warning to its two-billion plus users; accept to share your private data with its parent company Facebook or be removed from the platform. With the latter previously making headlines over data privacy, it seems this time around, its users are taking it seriously. Apps like Turkeys BiP have, for example, seen an increase in downloads since the announcement, contributing to one of the largest mass digital migrations in human history. Hyder Abbasi explains more.
January 22, 2021
