World Share

Millions Switch to BiP After New WhatsApp Privacy Policy

After WhatsApp recently announced new guidelines on privacy and user data, other messaging apps are soaring in popularity. One such platform is the Turkish app BiP, which has not only become popular locally but also in other countries. We discuss how well the Turkish tech sector is gearing up in becoming a dominant force in the industry, and explore why the privacy and user data protection laws have become so important globally. Guest Ali Taha Koc Head of Turkey's Digital Transformation Office