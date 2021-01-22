POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions Switch to BiP After New WhatsApp Privacy Policy
11:28
World
Millions Switch to BiP After New WhatsApp Privacy Policy
After WhatsApp recently announced new guidelines on privacy and user data, other messaging apps are soaring in popularity. One such platform is the Turkish app BiP, which has not only become popular locally but also in other countries. We discuss how well the Turkish tech sector is gearing up in becoming a dominant force in the industry, and explore why the privacy and user data protection laws have become so important globally. Guest Ali Taha Koc Head of Turkey's Digital Transformation Office
January 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?