Covid-19 creates business boon for Iraqi women
01:49
World
Some Iraqi women, who are taking advantage of #lockdown conditions by turning their homes into workshops, are enjoying a business boon. Here’s how. - Also available on TRT World - Matthew Moore presents a forensic, fast-paced and sometimes irreverent take on the news that you won't find elsewhere. We break down the news through analysing the data, the facts, the videos and the digital noise. 👉http://trt.world/13qk
January 22, 2021
