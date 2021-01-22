World Share

AI robot to be mass produced for wider market

#Robot Sophia, one of the biggest names in artificial intelligence, will be heading to buyers all over the world by the end of this year. - Also available on TRT World - Matthew Moore presents a forensic, fast-paced and sometimes irreverent take on the news that you won't find elsewhere. We break down the news through analysing the data, the facts, the videos and the digital noise. 👉http://trt.world/13qk