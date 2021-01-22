POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK families save as spending dips amid Covid-19
02:53
World
UK families save as spending dips amid Covid-19
Although many see their income drop, UK households have built up an average of nearly $10,000 in savings in 2020 thanks to #pandemic restrictions. - Also available on TRT World - Matthew Moore presents a forensic, fast-paced and sometimes irreverent take on the news that you won't find elsewhere. We break down the news through analysing the data, the facts, the videos and the digital noise. 👉 http://trt.world/13qk
January 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?