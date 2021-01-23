World Share

Support for Tokyo Olympics fades as Japan issues state of emergency

January 23rd marks six months until the Tokyo #Olympics are scheduled to kick off. Japan's Prime Minister says the country is determined to host the Games. But with Japan issuing its second state of emergency in Tokyo earlier this month, and no end in sight to the pandemic, public support for the event is tumbling.