Is Trump Trying to Sabotage Biden?

On Donald Trump's last day in office, he designated Yemen's #Houthi rebels as a terrorist organisation. A decision the United Nations has warned could hamper any attempt to broker peace. The rebels control large parts of the country where six years of war have left millions on the brink of starvation. So how does this decision affect Yemenis already suffering on the ground, and is the worst yet to come?