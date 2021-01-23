POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is China Winning the Standoff Against India?
04:04
World
Is China Winning the Standoff Against India?
In 2020, the border between India and #China was at its most tense in several decades after deadly clashes left dozens of soldiers dead. Since May, there have been multiple attempts at de-escalation but all have been futile. The Chinese have also refused to restore the pre-May status quo in Ladakh - where they now control additional territory. So what exactly is this decades-old border dispute about? And who has the upper hand? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?