World Share

Is Bitcoin the Currency of America’s Alt-right?

Founded in 2009, #Bitcoin has become the virtual currency of choice for money launderers, criminals and terrorist organisations. But now, a new group might be trying to cash in. Last week, a cryptocurrency compliance startup Chainalysis said payments in Bitcoin worth more than $500,000 were transferred to American far-right groups in December, just a month before the attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters. Is the digital currency financing hate groups in the US? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr