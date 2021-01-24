World Share

Concerns grow on rule of law in Hong Kong as Beijing exerts more control

Six months after a sweeping national security law radically changed #HongKong, the fight for the city's future has shifted from the streets into the courtroom. Judges, lawyers, human rights advocates and foreign politicians all say they're worried about growing threats to the rule of law. Sweeping arrests of pro-democracy activists have been coupled with calls for a judicial clampdown from state media in China.