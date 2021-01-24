POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Concerns grow on rule of law in Hong Kong as Beijing exerts more control
Concerns grow on rule of law in Hong Kong as Beijing exerts more control
Six months after a sweeping national security law radically changed #HongKong, the fight for the city's future has shifted from the streets into the courtroom. Judges, lawyers, human rights advocates and foreign politicians all say they're worried about growing threats to the rule of law. Sweeping arrests of pro-democracy activists have been coupled with calls for a judicial clampdown from state media in China. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
January 24, 2021
