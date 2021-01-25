POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egyptian uprising dreams dashed, demands unmet
02:55
World
Egyptian uprising dreams dashed, demands unmet
The #ArabSpring uprisings may have started in Tunisia, but also led to civil war in Syria and Libya and years of political turmoil in Egypt. Rahul Radhakrishnan looks at how the demands of the Egyptians who took to the streets remain unmet. - Also available on our channel - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
January 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?