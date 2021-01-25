POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian minister calls Babri Mosque demolition 'correction of historical blunder'
02:55
World
Indian minister calls Babri Mosque demolition 'correction of historical blunder'
Prakash Javadekar, a politician from India's ruling Hindu nationalist party, said that a "historical blunder" was corrected when Hindu mobs attacked and demolished the Babri Mosque in #Ayodhya. - Also available on our channel - From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?