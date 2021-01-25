POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
American Carnage: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency
American Carnage: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency
The United States is in shock after an attack at the heart of the nation’s democracy. On January 6th, 2020, the Capitol building in Washington DC was ransacked by supporters of Donald Trump who refused to accept his election defeat. Jon Brain reports on the final days of the most controversial presidency in recent US history and asks what’s next for Trump and #Trumpism? - Also available in our channel - Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉 http://trt.world/f12h
January 25, 2021
