FRANCE’S SAHEL MISSION: An endless war?

French President Emmanuel Macron has hinted that some of his soldiers may be coming out of Africa. Would a reduction in French troops in the Sahel region suggest that the fight against extremists is a success? Emmanuel Dupuy President Institute for European Perspective & Security Andrew Lebovich Policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Ibrahim Maiga Director of the Institute for Strategic analysis of Sahel and Sahara