Israeli PM Netanyahu courts Arab voters
02:34
World
Israeli PM Netanyahu courts Arab voters
Israelis head to polls on March 23 for the fourth time in less than two years. And Prime Minister #Netanyahu is pursuing Arab votes to gain an edge over his right-wing challengers.
January 26, 2021
