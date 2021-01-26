POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Children prepare for school as Turkey mulls reopening
02:12
World
Children prepare for school as Turkey mulls reopening
After having been home-schooled for around a year, children in #Turkey are very excited to return to their classes as the government considers reopening them soon. - Also available on TRT World - Strait Talk brings context to the stories that are changing the world around us. It features in-depth analysis of Turkey’s role in the world and how global events are redefining our age. 👉 http://trt.world/13q5
January 26, 2021
More Videos
