Trump’s four-year rule
Donald #Trump will forever be "Mr President". The title remains even after the position has been vacated. A real estate tycoon, a beauty pageant owner, a reality TV star, and leader of the free world. At home, his supporters still love him, his detractors still hate him. That's what divisive rhetoric does. Outside the U.S, many countries will be looking forward to the re-establishment of the traditional world order. The irony is that some are the same countries who have often decried American hegemony. In some ways, being President of the United States is an impossible job. - Also available on TRT World - From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉http://trt.world/13qh
January 27, 2021
