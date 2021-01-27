POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Baghdad’s Deadly Blasts
Baghdad’s Deadly Blasts
At least 32 people were killed in Baghdad last week after two suicide bombers targeted a busy second-hand clothes market. It was the first such attack on the capital in years and Daesh claimed responsibility. The government has promised to prevent future attacks, but how will they do it? Guests Ahmed Rushdi President of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation Kadhim al Waeli Former Special Adviser to US-led Coalition Against Daesh Lahib Higel International Crisis Group's Senior Iraq Analyst
January 27, 2021
