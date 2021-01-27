POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli Army chief updates Iran attack plans, warns the US over possible nuclear deal
01:41
World

The Israeli Army is updating its attack plans against Iran, and its chief of staff warned that any return to the 2015 #nuclear accord with Tehran would be “wrong.” - Also available on TRT World - Ever wanted to have your say even if it wasn't about the subjects that dominate the world's headlines. Only on 'Tell Me' TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu will explore and debate.​ 👉 http://trt.world/f12n
January 27, 2021
