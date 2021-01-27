World Share

COVID-19 IN EUROPE: UK CRISIS

The Prime Minister himself has called the number of deaths from coronavirus ‘appalling’. But could the UK's crisis have been avoided - and what should happen next? GUESTS Dr Gabriel Scally Royal Society of Medicine Sian Griffiths Emeritus Professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong Dr Julian Tang Consultant Virologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.