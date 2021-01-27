BizTech Share

Poor countries only expected to be fully vaccinated by 2024 | Money Talks

Most poor countries will only complete vaccination of their populations against COVID-19 in 2024. That's according to a new forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It also predicts a only handful of developed countries will be fully vaccinated by the end of this year while others play catch-up. Natasha Hussain explains who's ahead and who's behind in the race to vaccinate. #EmergingEconomies #VaccineShortage #Poverty