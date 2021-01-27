Boeing reports record annual loss of $12B in 2020 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boeing has hit a new low point, at least financially. The company has reported record annual losses following two deadly crashes involving its most popular aircraft, and weak demand due to the pandemic. The plane maker recorded close to $12 billion in losses in 2020. Its prospects further dimmed as it announced delays in the delivery of its new Triple-7-X jetliner to 2023. The company's fourth quarter revenue took a 15-percent nose dive, plunging by 15-billion- dollars to 58.2-billion- dollars. We were joined by aviation analyst, Alex Macheras who joins us now from London #Boeing #737MAX #TravelRestrictions
January 27, 2021
