Bedouin students in Israel struggle to access e-learning

#Israel is currently under a national lockdown, and schools have taken their education online. But with a lack of computers, internet and even electricity, Bedouin students living in Israel and the occupied regions are falling behind. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉http://trt.world/f12v