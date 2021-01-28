POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
Singapore detains teenager for Christchurch-inspired mosque attack plot
A 16-year-old boy has been detained in Singapore for allegedly plotting to kill Muslims in two mosques on the anniversary of the #Christchurch attacks. - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
January 28, 2021
