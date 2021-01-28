POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian Muslim comedian in jail for jokes that he was ‘about to crack’
Indian Muslim comedian in jail for jokes that he was ‘about to crack’
This Indian Muslim comedian is in jail for jokes he was "about to crack" and "hurting religious sentiments." #MunawarFaruqui - Also available on TRT World - A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. 👉http://trt.world/ffjq
January 28, 2021
