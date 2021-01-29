POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Research links lockdowns to muscle loss and diabetes
World
Research links lockdowns to muscle loss and diabetes
A study in Canada shows that lockdowns can lead to muscle loss and increase the chances of getting type 2 #diabetes. Scientists have monitored the walking patterns of over 65 year olds, and found those who only go for short daily strolls began losing leg muscle in just a fortnight. #lockdown - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia and Qatar are moving towards ending their dispute, but will it be another point of divergence between Saudi and the UAE? 👉http://trt.world/ffjp
January 29, 2021
