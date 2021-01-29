POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: COVID-19 vaccines - Is Africa lagging behind?
05:11
World
Africa Matters: COVID-19 vaccines - Is Africa lagging behind?
Africa’s COVID-19 mortality rate has risen higher than the global average. And despite having more than three and a half million coronavirus cases, only a handful African countries have started rolling out vaccines. Will Africa be left behind in the race to vaccinate its population? Africa Matters takes a look. #AfricaNews - Also available on TRT World - From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉http://trt.world/13qh
January 29, 2021
