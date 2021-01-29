POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden’s Middle East Policy | Piracy in West Africa
26:00
World
Biden’s Middle East Policy | Piracy in West Africa
US President Joe Biden faces a very different Middle East from what he left as vice president in 2017. During his campaign, he promised drastic changes in the country’s Middle East policy, and after just a week in office, there are already indications of what direction he wants to take. Meanwhile, pirates have attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the western coast of Africa, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one. So how dangerous is the Gulf of Guinea and why has it become the new stronghold of piracy? Guests: Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Dalia Fahmy Middle East Analyst Faruk Dogan Retired Naval Staff Colonel Scott Edwards Researcher at the University of Bristol
January 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?