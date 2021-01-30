POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Australia Reconciled With Its Colonial Past?
Has Australia Reconciled With Its Colonial Past?
Australia Day is observed on January 26 to commemorate the arrival of the first fleet of ships from Britain in 1788. While the day is a celebration for many, others especially Australia's Indigenous peoples, view it as the beginning of their dispossession and mistreatment. We look back to why the day has always been one of the most polarizing dates on the country’s calendar. Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 30, 2021
