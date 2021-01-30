World Share

A Sahrawi voice on US foreign policy | Bigger Than Five

Some of the 11th-hour foreign policy decisions by the outgoing administration include: re-listing Cuba as a State-sponsor of terrorism; imposing more sanctions against Iran; and recognizing Moroccan claimed sovereignty over Western Sahara in defiance of long-standing US policy and international law, in a quid pro quo that led to the normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel. The move reverses the US' three-decade long support for a United Nations referendum on the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara. For more on the fate of #Sahrawi refugees, we visited the Smara refugee camp in the South- Western Algerian desert and spoke with a refugee.