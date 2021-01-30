POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Robinhood and The Gamestop Saga: 'Land of the free, home of the rich'
06:14
Robinhood and The Gamestop Saga: 'Land of the free, home of the rich'
Stock price madness! The rise of a video game retailer because retail investors on a #Reddit group decided to take on Wall Street hedge funds. However, the 'commission-free' investing app Robinhood, whose goal was to bring the riches of Wall Street to everybody, sold out the 'little guy' and, instead, protected the rich from the poor. We break down all the recent Wall Street chaos. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
January 30, 2021
