EU-made vaccines will now be able to enter UK more easily
World
The European Union has reversed a plan that would have held up millions of #vaccine doses at the border between the UK and Ireland. The EU had said on Friday it would suspend deliveries, over a dispute about logistics and procurement. Officials in London now say they're 'confident' of delivering 15 million jabs by February the 15th. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
January 31, 2021
