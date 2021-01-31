POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thais seek to restore their fortunes with mock funerals
Thais seek to restore their fortunes with mock funerals
In #Thailand, some people are using an unusual way to cope with stress during the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of people perform a mock funeral every day, with hopes it can improve their fortunes or give them a fresh start. The pressures of life during the pandemic has made the ritual gain more popularity as Laila Humairah reports. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
January 31, 2021
