White New Yorkers take Covid-19 vaccine instead of Latinos

White New Yorkers travelled to a vaccination site in Washington Heights to receive the Covid19 #vaccine instead of the local Latino community it was supposed to service. White people in the US have been receiving vaccinations at twice the rate of others, despite Black and Latino people having a Covid-19 mortality rate three times higher than white people.