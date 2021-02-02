POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh moves more refugees to island in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh moves more refugees to island in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh is moving more Rohingya refugees to a remote island despite concerns by Human Rights group. According to a navy officer nearly 3000 Rohingya are being relocated to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal, in addition to the 3500 who have already been moved there. Rights group say the site is prone to flooding, making it unsuitable for human habitation. Deputy Asia Director, Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson explains. #Bangladesh #Rohingya #BayofBengal
February 2, 2021
