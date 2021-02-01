World Share

China in Europe: What is Beijing’s CEE strategy?

Late last year China sealed a high profile investment deal with the European Union. Now its focus is turning to Central and Eastern European nations. Beijing is pushing for a summit with a group of leaders this month. But how strong is China's reach in CEE? Guests: Richard Turcsanyi Deputy Director of Institute of Asian Studies Jeremy Garlick Assistant Professor of International Studies Keegan Elmer Helsinki Centre for Global Political Economy