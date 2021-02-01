POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
4-year-old Muslim boy reported to UK’s controversial anti-terrorism program Prevent
A 4-year-old Muslim boy was reported to #UK’s controversial anti-terrorism program "Prevent" in 2019 after he discussed the popular video game Fortnite. The boy is among 624 children under six who were referred to the scheme between 2016 and 2019. - Also available on TRT World - A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. 👉http://trt.world/ffjq
February 1, 2021
