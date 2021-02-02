World Share

UN: Over 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

The situation on the Central African Republic is deteriorating. Instability caused by rebel groups is increasing with the former prime minister describing the scenes around the capital Bangui as 'apocalyptic' . Rebels have encircled the city and there is fighting every day. TRT World’s Yasmin Khatun Dewan weighs in on the current situation in CAR. #CentralAfricanRepublic #apocalypticconflict #MartinZiguele