Republican Calculus | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
01:39
World
Republican Calculus | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Do Senate Republicans risk losing their seats in Congress if they vote to convict Trump? Inside America host Ghida Fakhry gives us her take in this week’s In Short. Watch the full programme here: https://youtu.be/7fuQqjz-6Zw Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
February 2, 2021
