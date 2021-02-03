POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aid agencies say much of Tigray region remains inaccessible
04:22
World
Aid agencies say much of Tigray region remains inaccessible
Thousands of people in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region are yet to receive humanitarian assistance, months after fighting began there between rebels and government forces. The Norwegian Refugee Council has been on the forefront of aid assistance in Ethiopia and have released a statement on the challenges they are facing in Tigray. Jeremy Taylor from the Norwegian Refugee Council explains. #Tigrayregion #Ethiopia #NorwegianRefugeeCouncil
February 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?