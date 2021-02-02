BizTech Share

Eurozone economy shrinks 0.7% in fourth quarter of 2020 | Money Talks

The eurozone economy shrank almost 7-percent last year after it suffered a contraction in the final months of 2020.. putting it on the verge of a double-dip recession. The latest numbers from Eurostat are putting more pressure on the European Union to improve its roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, which has be criticised for being slow and uneven. But with jabs in short supply, the prospect of a quick economic recovery remains uncertain. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Carsten Brzeski, head of macro research and chief Eurozone economist at ING. #EurozoneEconomy #Coronavirus #Vaccine