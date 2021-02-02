POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Top-flight French football league fails to sell TV rights | Money Talks
05:16
BizTech
Top-flight French football league fails to sell TV rights | Money Talks
France's top-flight football league is in dire straits after failing to auction off its television rights for the next three seasons. Clubs have been haemorrhaging cash since April 2020, when the government cancelled all sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The drop in earnings could force many of them to lay off talent in the face of mounting losses. For more on this, Kieran Maguire joined us from Manchester. He's Sports Finance Specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Ligue1 #FrenchFootball #TVRights
February 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?