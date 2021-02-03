POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
YPG/PKK terror group forcibly recruits hundreds in Syria
00:43
World
The PKK terror group’s Syrian wing, the #YPG, continues to forcibly recruit hundreds of men in Syria’s Deir Ezzor and Al Hasakah provinces. - Also available on TRT World - Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish drones gave it a decisive edge and victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020. Here’s a look at why the world is now taking notice of Turkish drone and defence technology 👉http://trt.world/ffj2
February 3, 2021
