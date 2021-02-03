World Share

Demand for minimalist homes in Turkey increases amid pandemic

The tiny house movement has shown that bigger isn't always better. More people worldwide are downsizing their homes, not only for the minimalist appeal but also for the smaller carbon footprint. And as Natasha Hussain reports, in Turkey, the Covid-19 pandemic has only boosted demand for tiny homes.