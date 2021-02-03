World Share

Cancer patient cycles through Turkey in journey to China

A British cancer patient has made to Turkey in his remarkable bid to cycle all the way to China from the UK. Luke Grenfell Shaw set off from Bristol earlier last year but as the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly spread across the world, he had to pause his expedition for several months. Now the 26 years is back on the road riding a bike with other cancer patients and is planning to raise nearly half a million dollars for several charities. We speak to Luke Grenfell-Shaw in Ankara. #Cancerpatient #LukeGrenfellShaw #Cycling