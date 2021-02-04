World Share

Has Myanmar's Experiment With Democracy Come to an End?

Aung San Suu Kyi's once-held reputation as a leader for peace was severely tarnished after she defended Myanmar's military against genocide charges at The Hague. No longer considered 'Asia's Nelson Mandela' she lost the support of the international community, but all the while gaining popularity at home. That seemed to anger military leaders who, disputing her party's landslide election victory in November, orchestrated a military coup on Monday that stripped Suu Kyi and the National League for democracy of their powers. Although the once ubiquitous red and yellow NLD flags have disappeared from sight, a quiet civil disobedience movement is growing among her supporters. But can it end the military’s takeover? Guests: Bo Kyaw Nyein Former Student Activist and Political Prisoner Win Naing Chairman of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy in the UK Phil Robertson Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division